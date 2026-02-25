Police officers to give evidence remotely at asylum seeker shooting inquiry

Some police officers will give evidence remotely to help protect their identity at an inquiry into the death of an asylum seeker shot by police after stabbing six people at a hotel, a hearing has been told.

Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh, 28, was shot and killed by police after attempts to use non-lethal weapons were unsuccessful during the incident at the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow on June 26, 2020.

Those injured by Bosh, who was from Sudan, included three asylum seekers, two hotel workers and police officer David Whyte, who had responded to the initial emergency call.

At a previous hearing, an anonymity order was granted for some of the police officers involved, who will give evidence to the fatal accident inquiry (FAI) under a pseudonym or number.

Badreddin Abdalla Adam Bosh was shot dead by police after stabbing six people (Police Scotland/PA)

Solicitor Advocate Alan Cameron, for the Crown, said the faces of the officers giving evidence will only be visible to the sheriff.

At a preliminary hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, he said: “At the last hearing there was discussion about the practical steps to allow those officers to give evidence.

“The court has the view that unless other parties object, those officers will give evidence remotely but the light will be set up in such a way that only the sheriff will see the face of the person, that will not appear on any other monitor in the court.”

The hearing was told the inquiry will now take place before Sheriff Stewart Reid, who has taken over on the FAI from Sheriff Principal Aisha Anwar.

Forensic officers at the scene at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street, Glasgow, following the incident in June 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Other parties made no objections to the police officers giving evidence remotely and Sheriff Reid granted permission for it to take place that way.

The inquiry will start on March 9 for a two-week block of hearings, followed by another two-week block starting on May 5.

A further two-week block has been set aside in June but Mr Cameron said it is anticipated the evidence will be completed by the end of the sessions in May.

Written submissions from the Crown and other parties will be made at a later date.

Those represented at the inquiry include Police Scotland, the Scottish Police Federation, Glasgow City Council and the Home Office.

The FAI will take place at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA)

Bosh was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The Crown Office said the decision to hold an inquiry followed a thorough and independent investigation by prosecutors into the wider circumstances leading to his death.

Previous investigation by prosecutors found police acted swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives and that their actions were “legitimate and proportionate”.

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause of death, the circumstances in which the death occurred, and establishing what reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.