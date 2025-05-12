Driver who chased and killed e-bike rider in deliberate ramming jailed for life

A car driver who hunted down and deliberately rammed an e-bike rider, leaving him to die at the roadside, has been jailed for life for murder.

Abdirahman Ibrahim, 21, “weaponised” his Seat Leon after seeing friends Liam Jones and Tayzhon Johnson “showboating” on electric off-road bikes in the Yardley area on August 1 2023, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

Ibrahim remained emotionless in the dock as he was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years on Monday.

Liam Jones was murdered by Abdirahman Ibrahim in August 2023 (West Midlands Police/PA)

Judge Andrew Smith KC said Mr Jones, who was described in court as the fun and bubbly “spark” of his family, had done nothing to prompt Ibrahim to chase him.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being knocked off his e-bike into a concrete post in Moat Lane, having been rammed twice by the Seat.

The judge told Ibrahim, of Bonham Grove, Yardley: “After careful reflection I have concluded that you did drive the car into and on Moat Lane such that you had the car available as a weapon. You pursued (Mr Jones and his friend) in a determined and deliberate way.

“You became aware of Liam Jones and Tayzhon Johnson as you entered the Coventry Road and you changed your direction to follow them.

“Once behind the electric bikes being driven by Mr Jones and Mr Johnson it must have been clear to you that neither of them was wearing a helmet.

“There is no evidence that Mr Jones or Mr Johnson ever participated in racing with your car or did anything to encourage you to interact with them.”

CCTV showing Liam Jones pulling a wheelie shortly before he was murdered when he was rammed by Abdirahman Ibrahim’s Seat Leon (West Midlands Police/PA)

The judge said the two men had realised they were being followed and went down a one-way street in a bid to get away from the car, but Ibrahim drove at speed along another nearby road to catch them.

The judge added: “Your actions in the immediate aftermath of this deliberate collision were governed by a selfish desire to escape from the scene and involved no care for Mr Jones.”

Ibrahim’s brother, Abdullahi Ibrahim, also of Bonham Grove, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and was jailed for two years and 10 months.

The court heard the 22-year-old, who was a rear seat passenger in the Seat, was involved in efforts to hide the vehicle in the hours after the murder.

Abdirahman Ibrahim was found guilty of Mr Jones’ murder in February after a re-trial, having admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter, claiming the fatal collision was an accident following a race.

CCTV footage showed to the trial established that less than 10 minutes before the collision Mr Jones had performed a “stand-up wheelie” near the Seat car.

In a victim personal statement read to the court by prosecution KC Phil Bradley, Mr Jones’ sister Kelly Jones said he had five siblings and was a “loved son, brother, uncle and friend to many”.

She added: “Liam was taken from us at just 22 years of age – a time where he should have been living his life to the max, enjoying every day, being care-free, having a laugh and making memories.

“But that was all taken away from him in the worst possible way. I don’t think that any of us will ever get over the fact that we never got to say goodbye to Liam.

“We were called to the roadside where his lifeless body lay. We had to stand by and watch the emergency services try and do all they could to save his life.”

The grieving sister added: “Every day is a struggle without Liam. Our lives have been shattered into pieces.

Abdullahi ibrahim, aged 22, who was jailed for assisting an offender (West Midlands Police/PA)

“Liam was the spark of our family. He had brilliant banter and would always just make us laugh. He was the fun and bubbly one.”

Lee Karu KC, offering mitigation for Abdirahman Ibrahim, said his client’s immaturity “stares one in the face” and that any sensible person of the same age would not have followed the e-bikes.

Curtis Myrie, defending Abdullahi Ibrahim, said both defendants were from a large traditional Somali family who were otherwise law-abiding and respectful, and his client had acted out of “misplaced loyalty” in assisting his brother.