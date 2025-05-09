Other sources corroborated Adams claim, BBC lawyer says

Five other sources corroborated allegations about Gerry Adams that were made by an anonymous contributor to a BBC documentary, lawyers representing the broadcaster have told a libel trial.

Mr Adams is suing the BBC over what he has deemed to be a “grievous smear” made by a confidential source in a Spotlight documentary that alleged he had sanctioned the killing of a former Sinn Fein official who turned out to be an informant.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams is suing the BBC (Brian Lawless/PA)

He claims a BBC Spotlight programme, and an accompanying online story, defamed him by alleging he sanctioned the killing of Denis Donaldson, for which he denies any involvement.

Mr Donaldson was shot dead in 2006, months after admitting his role as a police and MI5 agent for 20 years.

In 2009, the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the killing, and the Spotlight programme was broadcast in September 2016 while a garda investigation into the matter was ongoing.

In the programme, a man identified as “Martin” who says he was a former agent for Special Branch, claims that the shooting was sanctioned by the political and military leadership of the IRA and said Mr Adams “gives the final say”.

Mr Adams’s legal team says his reputation as a “peacemaker” had suffered an “unjustified” attack because of the broadcast of the BBC programme, and the online article with the headline: “Gerry Adams ‘sanctioned Denis Donaldson killing’.”

At the High Court in Dublin on Friday, Mr Adams’s barrister Tom Hogan SC brought forward a witness with knowledge of journalistic standards to provide an opinion on the contents of the programme and accompanying website report.

John Martin O’Loan told the jury that it was his opinion there was no evidence in the programme or article that the BBC corroborated the allegation that Mr Adams had sanctioned the killing of Mr Donaldson.

Adam Smyth, director for BBC Northern Ireland, leaves the High Court in Dublin, where former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams is bringing a legal action against the BBC over allegations about the murder of an MI5 spy (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said he arrived to this conclusion after being tasked with putting together an “impartial and independent” report by Mr Adams’s legal team, which examined discovery information for the case, correspondence between the BBC and Mr Adams’s legal team before and after the broadcast, and editorial standards as well as the broadcast and article at issue in the action.

Mr O’Loan has previously held roles involving senior editorial responsibility, including by establishing Sky News.

However, under cross-examination by Eoin McCullough SC for the BBC, he was told that the BBC had five other sources for claims made by “Martin” in the programme.

Mr McCullough said there were a total of three other sources from the security community and two republican sources, which corroborated the allegations made by Martin.

“Martin was not the only source to give the programme team this information, the programme team received the information from multiple, authoritative, credible, confidential sources.”

He put it to Mr O’Loan that this information was contained in material that was provided to him in advance of him compiling a supplementary report, which he also relied on for his evidence in court on Thursday.

During a lengthy exchange, Mr O’Loan acknowledged that there were references to additional sources in the material, which he accepted was, in all likelihood, provided to him, but initially said he could not specifically read the exact letter in question.

He said that he was primarily concerned with what was contained in the broadcast and in the article, adding that the additional sources were not mentioned or explained to the audience in the reports.

He added that he was not convinced by the BBC statement on other sources.

Asked if he was telling the court that he had decided to deliberately exclude the information because he deemed it to be irrelevant, Mr O’Loan said what was in his report was about the programme and that the information about the additional sources was “not credible”.

“If I left things out, it was deliberate. It was all a deliberate view based on my background as to the process to publication.”

Earlier in Thursday’s proceedings, Mr O’Loan had told the court: “The BBC did not meet the editorial thresholds of responsible journalism in its inclusion and presentation of the solo anonymous allegations against Mr Adams.”

He said it was his view that the steps taken by the BBC to verify the claim of Mr Adams’s involvement in Mr Donaldson’s killing “fell below the standards expected in investigative reporting” in terms of fairness and legal risk mitigation.

He said the segment containing the allegation that he had sanctioned the killing “lacked sufficient editorial veracity to be published”.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr O’Loan said the programme relied solely on the anonymous source for the claim, with no further documentation or verification to support the serious criminal allegation.

He said the BBC had five months prior to broadcast to back the claim up, and that broadcast should have been delayed if that was not long enough, or a justification should have been given.

He said the motivations, credibility, and background of “Martin” were not given beyond that he was a spy, and that the interview did not include a challenge or request to justify his claim.

Mr O’Loan said the source’s reliability was not clarified and viewers were offered no means to assess his credibility, which should have been required under BBC guidelines.

He said the claim was given disproportionate prominence in the programme.

Mr McCullough told Mr O’Loan that the programme states Martin’s motivation was to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Mr O’Loan said there were “legitimate concerns of inherent bias” because documentation provided by the BBC said the programme was informed by the journalists’ pre-existing knowledge of allegations made against Mr Adams.

He said this should have required increased editorial caution rather than fewer, and triggered an even bigger response to test the assertion made by the anonymous source.

The witness later agreed with Mr McCullough when the barrister said it would be for the jury to decide if there was bias when they hear later evidence from people involved in the programme.

Mr O’Loan said editorial standards were not applied to that section of the programme and guidelines on accuracy, fairness, impartiality, anonymous sourcing and responsible journalism did not appear to be adequately followed.

He said the segment aired without editorial disclaimers or qualifications to alert the audience that the claim was verified and added that an omission of on-air scrutiny could lead a viewer to reasonably infer that the BBC accepted the claim at face value and gave weight to the allegation.

Mr McCullough told Mr O’Loan that the programme contains a response from Mr Adams’s solicitor that the former Sinn Fein president denied involvement.

He added that the programme also contains information about the ongoing investigation and the claim of responsibility from the Real IRA.

In the online article, Mr O’Loan said the headline quoted the central claim but provided no immediate context by identifying the allegation as coming from an unverified, anonymous source.

He said this could invite the reader to interpret the claim as fact and suggested institutional endorsement by the BBC.

On his knowledge of meetings and correspondence between the BBC and the solicitor representing the Donaldson family, Mr O’Loan said the allegation against Mr Adams was not raised.

He said the response of the family would have been valuable to the programme and this was an opportunity for additional background that was not taken.

He said this showed a “lack of journalistic robustness” if deliberate, or if not deliberate, a “lack of good journalistic judgement”.

Mr O’Loan said this indicated that the journalists “weren’t trying very hard to back up” or find additional information for the claim against Mr Adams, adding: “They didn’t seem to be digging very far.”

He said: “Despite starting cautiously in May, they seemed to have rushed it in the home stretch.”

The case continues.