Irish deputy premier does not believe arms being flown through Ireland to Israel

Irish deputy premier Simon Harris has said he doesn’t believe that weapons are been flown through Ireland’s airspace to Israel.

But he said it was “a real challenge” to know what is being carried through Irish skies and said more work was needed in this area.

The Tanaiste was speaking on RTE’s The Late Late Show, where he was asked about his leadership of Fine Gael, neutrality and Donald Trump’s 100 days in office.

He said he had spoken to officials in his department on Friday about the Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban trade between Ireland and illegal Israeli settlements.

The bill had been stalled until after November’s general election, after which the Government suggested that new legislation was now required.

“We’re going to have to do more (on Palestine),” Mr Harris said.

“I meant it when I said I think we should legislate in relation to the Occupied Territories.

“I will fulfil the commitment of the programme for government to bring forward legislation in relation to the occupied territories, we have to do everything humanly possible here, use every lever at our disposal,” he said.

He said that delays in passing legislation were about ensuring it is “legally robust”.

“I’ve been talking to officials in my Department on it as recently as today, and we will bring forward legislation, and I’ll have a further update on what I hope is the timeline for that next week.”

Asked if weapons were being flown through Irish skies to Israel, Mr Harris said: “I don’t believe it is.”

But he admitted more international co-operation was needed to find out what is being flown through Irish skies.

“I think we obviously need to see if there’s more that needs to be done in relation to that,” he said.

“The information available to me is that people need to seek consent before any such flights take place, and there is no information available to me in relation to that happening.

“I think this is a fair point you ask. I also have to be very conscious that when planes fly well above our skies, the ability of Ireland on its own to know exactly what goes through Irish airspace is a real challenge.

“I do think we need to work at an international level in terms of the treaties that govern those issues.

“I accept there’s more that needs to be done in relation to that.”

Mr Harris, who is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, said that children in Gaza are “being starved” and there are reports of basic pain-killing medication being unavailable.

“Hamas, let me be clear, is a despicable terrorist organisation, they offer the people of Palestine no future,” he said.

“What happened in Israel on October 7 is a disgusting terrorist attack. All the hostages should be released, of course.

“What is happening to the people of Gaza is despicable, disgusting, unconscionable and a humanitarian catastrophe. And we’ve got to continue to do everything we can, (use) every lever in Ireland and at a European level to help bring about a ceasefire.”