Shrewsbury's Matthew Pennington has red card overturned after appeal

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town.. Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury has had his red card against Fleetwood successfully overturned. (Image AMA)

It is the second time in a week a Salop player has been dismissed during a match, and then the decision has later been changed by the game’s governing body.

Pennington was penalised for a handball in the 22nd minute of their clash with Fleetwood on Sunday when a shot struck his arm from close range.

Town were punished twice, with referee Ross Joyce sending the defender off and awarding a penalty – which was converted by Admiral Muskwe.

Salop were forced to play more than 70 minutes with 10 men and ended up losing the game 3-0.

And two days before that, Luke Leahy was dismissed in the 70th minute of Salop’s 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow following an altercation with Charlie Raglan – after his terrible tackle on Shrewsbury wing-back Jordan Shipley.

It is the third time this campaign a red card has been awarded to a Salop player and the decision has been changed.

In Town’s first home game of the season, Tom Flanagan was dismissed against Accrington Stanley, for mistaken identity – something the FA later rescinded.

The score at the time was 0-0 and Steve Cotterill’s side went on to lose that game 1-0. It is all well and good to reach the right decision in the end, but it has already cost Salop.

Each game they have gone down to 10 men they have gone on to lose – points they cannot get back.

The Shropshire Star also understands the club considered appealing the red card Ryan Bowman was awarded against Cambridge United on Boxing Day.