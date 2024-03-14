Retired maintenance engineer's death was not reported because son felt he had 'failed' in looking after him

The hearing at Shropshire Coroner's Court, was told that Terence Ransley, 69, was found dead in an outhouse at his home on Sutton Way in Shrewsbury, on July 24, 2022 – but that the retired maintenance engineer had died some weeks before.

The death had initially been investigated as a murder case by police, but Shropshire Coroner John Ellery concluded that the cause of his death was 'unknown, but not suspicious'.

During the hearing Mr Ellery read from a statement which described an interview given by Mr Ransley's son, Wayne, to police.

Mr Ellery said that the father and son had lived together at the house.

The inquest heard that when interviewed on July 26, 2022, Wayne Ransley had told officers his father had died 'approximately four weeks ago'.