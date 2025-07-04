Shropshire hospitals launch staff bereavement support room

The OWEN room in the Shropshire Education and Conference Centre (SECC) has been provided for staff dealing with bereavement. It allows them to have important conversations in a calm, inviting, comfortable and safe space.

The room had its official opening during Dying Matters Awareness Week. It forms part of the OWEN model which was created by Jules Lewis, Swan End of Life Care Facilitator, Lead Nurse and Lead for Staff Bereavement Support Service, and Jules Lock, Lead Swan End of Life Care Volunteer.

From left, Lindsey Tickell sitting down, Oliver Tickell, Heather Pitchford, Penny Watson, Jules Lock, Jules Lewis and John Owen. Photo: SaTH

Under the OWEN model, the “O”, for openness, staff are given the time and space to share their feelings about the death of a loved one or a patient they have cared for.

The “W” for Wellbeing, makes sure that the wellbeing of the staff is at the centre of the support we give. Signposting to other services is offered as appropriate. The needs of the staff will vary greatly.

The “E” for empathy ensures that compassion, kindness and understanding are at the centre of the model. The use of appropriate and kind language is key to everything we do.

Finally, the “N” for new beginning recognises that grief can remain with us for the rest of our lives. Enabling staff to move forward with hope, whilst never forgetting the person who has died.

Jules Lewis said: “Staff often need time and space to have support following a personal bereavement or if affected by a colleague or patient death.

“To our knowledge this is the first Staff Bereavement Support room; we know it’s the first ever OWEN Room. The room is making such a difference to our staff at SaTH.”

The room is in memory of Joan Owen, whose family supported the SaTH Charity Swan Fund and was opened by Joan’s husband John, his daughter Lindsey and grandson Oliver.