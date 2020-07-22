Stunning sight as comet Neowise is lined up against geological wonder

Photographer Andrew Fusek-Peters spent several hours on the Stiperstones on Sunday night, lining up the comet and the landmark Manstone Rock.

Andrew revealed that due to a drop in temperature it had been down to the loan of a pair of gloves from a friend that he had managed to get the picture at all.

He also said that although people had suggested the comet was plainly visible with your own eyes, it was only through the lens that he could truly see the astral wonder in all its splendour.

"They say you can see it with your own eyes but that's ridiculous. The only way you can really see it is with a camera and a long exposure," he explained.

Andrew also said he was indebted to several experienced stargazers who were also up on the hills and pointed out where to expect the appearance of the comet.

Nasa's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Scientists involved in the mission said it is about three miles across.

Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

The comet will be visible around the world until mid-August, when it heads back towards the outer solar system.

Formerly named C/2020 F3, the comet has been travelling for 6,800 years according to experts.