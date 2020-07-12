Stunning images of Comet Neowise captured over Shropshire

The pictures show Comet Neowise's spectacular path as seen from The Long Mynd Dark Sky Discovery Site, in the early hours of this morning.

They were taken by Steve Boney and show the incredibly rare sight set against some of the county's most picturesque landscapes, and noctilucent clouds.

Comet Neowise and noctilucent clouds. Picture: @SDBPhotography__

A close up of Comet Neowise. Picture: @SDBPhotography__

Although it is clearly visible in the pictures the comet is around 64 million miles (103 million km) away from earth.

The comet swept within Mercury's orbit a little more than a week ago and its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even greater debris.

Nasa's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Comet Neowise and noctilucent clouds. Picture: @SDBPhotography__

Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about three miles across.

Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

The comet will be visible around the world until mid-August, when it heads back towards the outer solar system.

Formerly named C/2020 F3, the comet has been travelling for 6,800 years according to experts.

During its closest approach on July 23 the comet is still expected to be some 64 million miles away from earth.