Manuel Ugarte confident Man Utd can compete for trophies under Ruben Amorim

Manuel Ugarte believes Manchester United have the tools to challenge for titles under new boss Ruben Amorim following their derby day win at Manchester City.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo in the final three minutes of normal time saw United come from behind to topple their rivals and spark mass scenes of celebration.

The late turnaround helped change the narrative for United as they were minutes away from a third successive Premier League defeat under new man Amorim, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

And the mood is now one of positivity after a rare win at the Etihad Stadium, with Ugarte insisting United have what it takes to get back to the top table of English football.

“There’s a good feeling in the dressing room,” he said. “It’s a new project with a new coach and it’s very important for us to know what he wants.

“But it’s obvious that United need to be fighting for titles and playing in the Champions League and not be where we are.

“That’s our objective but we have to get there step-by-step, little-by little, game-by-game.

Manuel Ugarte has his eyes on silverware (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Without doubt (we have the quality). You saw on Sunday what this team can do. We have confidence but also humility. We are United.”

Ugarte struggled to make a mark under Ten Hag following his summer move from Paris St Germain, but the 23-year-old has become a regular after reuniting with his former Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim.

Asked whether the 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium was his best game for the club, he said: “I think so.

“It was a beautiful game and when you consider who it was against, I am happy with how it went. We were confident before the game, optimistic.

“But I just think forward and to the next game on Thursday.”