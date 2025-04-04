Lando Norris survives early scare to lead practice times in Japan

Lando Norris overcame early struggles to set the pace in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Championship leader Norris had a couple of tricky moments to start Friday’s opening running, most notably running wide after hitting the kerb too hard at the final corner.

But he responded to put his McLaren at the top of the time sheets, 0.163 seconds clear of Mercedes’ George Russell.

McLaren have won the first two races of the season – Norris winning in Australia and Oscar Piastri in China – and are favourites heading into this weekend at Suzuka.

But, on the evidence of the opening running, McLaren might not have things all their own way.

Piastri was not able to hook up a quick lap as his team-mate did and could only post the 15th fastest lap, over a second off the pace.

Russell has flown under the radar so far this season, but has finished third at the opening two races and again showed strong pace throughout the session.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth in the standings as they bid to bounce back from a double disqualification in China.

But the Scuderia were over four tenths off the pace of Norris.

Yuki Tsunoda made a solid start to life at Red Bull. The Japanese driver has replaced Liam Lawson after the New Zealander was ditched after just two races and returned to Racing Bulls.

Tsunoda was sixth fastest and just over a tenth off the pace of team-mate and four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Lawson, meanwhile, was 13th fastest, more than three tenths off the other Racing Bull of Isack Hadjar.

Second practice gets underway at 1500 local time (0700 BST) on Friday.