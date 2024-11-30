England seal 3-0 T20 series win over South Africa with nine-wicket rout

England wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash with an emphatic nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the third women’s T20 international at Centurion.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge hit an unbeaten 53 as England raced to victory with 51 balls to spare after spinner Charlie Dean’s three for 26 had helped bowl out the hosts for 124.

South Africa, who were without captain Laura Wolvaardt due to illness, slipped to 45 for five inside the opening eight overs as Lauren Bell and Dean both struck twice.

Nondumiso Shangase (31) and Nadine de Klerk (19) put on 52 for the sixth wicket to give the hosts hope of posting a competitive total but the last five wickets fell in quick succession.

Dean’s good day continued when she ran out Sinalo Jafta.

Maia Bouchier, who hit five fours and a six in a 21-ball 35, was the only wicket to fall as England raced to their target.

Wyatt-Hodge cracked 10 fours and six in her 31-ball knock while Sophia Dunkley finished 24 not out.