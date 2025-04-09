'Grave concerns' - Residents fear development of old Shrewsbury churchyard where 115 bodies are believed to be buried

The former Belle Vue Apostolic Church and surrounding land in Belle Vue Road was sold at auction in October 2023, with the new owner hoping it can be “partially developed” in the future.

However residents are concerned that any work could disturb the graves, and that a development would negatively impact on wildlife.

Brenda Fairley, from a group of residents campaigning against its development, said: “We want any work on the graveyard to be done according to Ministry of Justice regulations and with respect for the deceased and for the families whose family graves are to be disturbed.

“For any development to go ahead some graves would need to be moved. At the moment, we do not know where all the bodies are, as there are few visible memorials.”

She also expressed disappointment that the community was not offered to purchase the land.

Carol Evason

“It would have made a great asset for the area,” she said. “It is one of the last green spaces in Belle Vue and a haven for wildlife. The top end of the graveyard has, over the years, become a small woodland, with graves dotted amongst the trees.