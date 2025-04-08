Luke Littler crashes out of Players Championship in first round

Luke Littler was a surprise casualty in the first round of Players Championship 11.

The world champion and current Premier League leader was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.

Littler averaged just 90.11 compared to his opponent’s 92.74 at the tournament in Leicester.

The 18-year-old was joined on the opening-round scrapheap by Michael van Gerwen.

The three-time world champion lost out in a deciding leg to go down 6-5 to fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Gerwyn Price also fell at the first hurdle, the Welshman bowing out 6-4 against countryman Rob Owen.

Veteran Raymond van Barneveld lost a tight tussle 6-4 to PDC newcomer Tom Bissell.