England v USA: Formidable duo Sarina Wiegman and Emma Hayes go head to head

England take on the USA at Wembley on Saturday, with the tactical battle between Sarina Wiegman and Emma Hayes stealing the headlines.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the game.

Battle of the bosses

Wiegman is looking forward to facing Hayes at Wembley (Jacob King/PA)

Perhaps the most hotly-anticipated match-up will be on the touchline, not the pitch, as arguably the two most formidable managers in the women’s game face each other for the first time. England manager Wiegman knows Emma Hayes well, from the days she used to “collaborate” with the former Chelsea-boss-turned-USA-head-coach, and on Friday confessed “you really want to beat your friends, even more maybe than if it’s not your friends”.

Mind the gaps

Hemp is ruled out for this international window (Nigel French/PA)

Wiegman is missing a number of key attackers after Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone were all ruled out with injury. Any chance to fill their boots could prove to be someone’s pivotal audition ahead of next summer’s European Championship defence.

New faces

Some have criticised the England boss for not experimenting enough with her line-ups, particularly when it comes to international friendlies. Both Manchester City’s Laura Blindkilde Brown and Leicester’s Ruby Mace have earned their first senior call-ups this time around – and could be handed debuts at Wembley.

Decaffeinated

Hayes has travelled to England without the unavailable ‘Triple Espresso’ forward line of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith, with just 15 of the 22 members of her Olympics team named in her squad to face England. She has emphasised the importance of giving up-and-coming talent a chance to test themselves away from home – there is perhaps no test tougher than in front of over 83,000 at Wembley Stadium.

Keeper dilemma

Earlier this week, Mary Earps landed on the shortlist for the FIFA Best goalkeeper award for the third season running. But Chelsea shot-stopper Hannah Hampton has steadily made her case to start at next summer’s Euros, and could earn another nod on Saturday.