Gabriel ruled out for rest of Arsenal’s season as hamstring injury needs surgery

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid after Gabriel was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Gunners confirmed the Brazil defender will require surgery on the hamstring injury he sustained in his side’s 2-1 Premier League against Fulham on Tuesday.

Gabriel, who has starred at the heart of Arsenal’s defence in recent seasons, went down in the 16th minute with the injury and was unable to continue.

The north London side host Real Madrid in the opening leg of their quarter-final clash at the Emirates on Tuesday before the return leg eight days later.

Arsenal said in a statement: “Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season.

“Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge has been derailed by injuries to pivotal players. Just as manager Mikel Arteta welcomed back Bukayo Saka, he will now be without Gabriel for the last-eight clash against the 15-time European Cup winners.

Gabriel’s season-ending injury leaves Arsenal desperately short on numbers in defence with major doubts over Jurrien Timber, who went down twice holding his right knee against Fulham before being replaced in the second half, and Ben White.

The latter was not even fit enough for the squad on Tuesday. Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also sidelined.

Gabriel, who has played 49 times for Arsenal and Brazil this season, was replaced by Jakub Kiwior with the Pole making his first appearance in the league since December.

Jakub Kiwior replaced Gabriel against Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arteta has been without several influential players this season. Captain Martin Odegaard missed 12 matches with an ankle problem, Saka was sidelined for 101 days after tearing a hamstring and Kai Havertz also suffered a hamstring injury – during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in February – which ruled him out for the season.

Gabriel Jesus ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in January and faces a significant period on the sidelines.

The Champions League is Arsenal’s only realistic hope of silverware. Liverpool are 12 points clear in the race for the title with 24 points to play for across the remaining eight fixtures.