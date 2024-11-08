Enzo Maresca hopes to have Cole Palmer back in Chelsea squad to face Arsenal

Cole Palmer is nearing fitness and could be available for Chelsea’s meeting with Arsenal on Sunday, according to head coach Enzo Maresca.

The 22-year-old was walking unaided at Stamford Bridge as he attended the team’s Conference League win over FC Noah on Thursday and was suffering no visible effect of the knee injury picked up against Manchester United at the weekend.

A decision will be taken on Saturday as to whether the England international plays against the Gunners, and Maresca said the signs he will be recovered in time were hopeful.

Cole Palmer was injured by a tackled from Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s getting better,” the Italian said. “(Just because) he can walk and have dinner it doesn’t mean he is completely fit but we still have two days to prepare the game.

“Hopefully we can have him for the session at least Saturday and then we’ll take a decision.”

Palmer has established himself as the creative heartbeat of Maresca’s side during their bright start to the head coach’s tenure.

Five wins from 10 in the Premier League sees them go into Sunday’s game above Mikel Arteta’s side in the table with a chance to climb into the top three and put daylight between themselves and last season’s runners-up.

Maresca has repeatedly stated he does not believe his team are ready to challenge Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool after the trio fought a three-way tussle for the title last campaign, but having lost narrowly at Anfield last month in a game they largely controlled there are sure signs of progress.

“Since we started I’ve said the same,” said Maresca. “I analyse the results but first of all I analyse the performance. Do you think we deserved to lose against Liverpool? Me neither, but that’s football.

“Hopefully we can win Sunday, win that kind of game, but in the Premier League it’s difficult to win against any team. If I could decide, I would like to win against Arsenal on Sunday, but also Liverpool away the performance was very good and we didn’t deserve to lose.

“The good thing is that we are there. You cannot see a big difference (between the teams) when we play these kinds of games and this is the most important thing.

“I don’t know if it will be Sunday or the next game, but for sure we are going to win these kinds of games, no doubt.”

The game will be a first meeting as adversaries between Maresca and Arteta, two managers who cut their coaching teeth as an assistant to Pep Guardiola.

The City boss appointed Maresca to be his number two in 2022, a role Arteta himself held prior to taking the Arsenal job – his first senior managerial role – in December 2019.

“I learned many things from Pep,” said Maresca. “If I’m here today it’s because probably of the amount I was lucky to learn next to him.

“Mikel also has his own ideas. Probably we both have to be thankful because we worked beside the one that I consider the best manager in the world. We’ve both been quite lucky to work with Pep.”