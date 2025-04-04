Kevin De Bruyne’s trophy-laden spell at Manchester City to end this summer

Kevin De Bruyne is to leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a glorious decade at the club.

The 33-year-old, who has won 16 trophies with City including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, is out of contract in the summer.

With speculation over his future having grown throughout the season, the Belgium playmaker confirmed the news in a statement on his social media accounts.

He wrote: “I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter.”

De Bruyne has scored 106 goals in 413 appearances for City and made 174 assists. Further successes have included five League Cup triumphs and two FA Cups.

He joined the club under previous manager Manuel Pellegrini in a £55million deal in 2015 and went on to thrive after Pep Guardiola took charge the following year.

He has cemented his place as one of the greatest players in City’s history and has undoubtedly been one of the most influential of the Premier League era.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s derby at Manchester United, said: “His influence in our success in the last decade, that would be impossible imagine without him.

“It’s a sad day because, of course, he’s part of us, he’s leaving.

“I read he’s made 280 goals and assists and, in the Premier League, he is one of the greatest midfielders to ever play in this country. There is no doubt.”

Three other greats of City’s modern era – Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero – have been honoured by the club with statues outside the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola expects a similar tribute for De Bruyne.

Vincent Kompany’s statue outside the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “I don’t know but I will bet a lot of money that is going to happen, for sure. Come on, he deserves to be in this level.

“Kevin is a special person, a special player. He will be treated in a special way.”

Despite his importance to the club, De Bruyne’s announcement has not come as a big surprise.

His influence has decreased over the past two seasons as injuries have taken their toll and he has made just 19 starts this term.

Kevin De Bruyne lifts the Champions League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)

A long lay-off last season also meant he missed City’s Club World Cup triumph in December 2023.

Guardiola is not sure yet if he will be involved in the revamped tournament in the United States this summer.

His contract is due to run out part way through the event, which takes place from mid-June to mid-July.

Guardiola said: “I don’t know. I think he has to decide. The club has to talk to him and he has to say what he wants to do.”

Kevin De Bruyne will face Manchester United one last time in a City shirt on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim paid tribute to De Bruyne’s City career ahead of Sunday’s derby

“He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League,” he said.

“The time passes for everyone, so it’s a natural thing. He improved the league, he was on the wrong side of Manchester, so I wish him good luck.

“It was a pleasure to see him in Portugal a lot of times, so I hope he enjoys the rest of his life.”