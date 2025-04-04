Mikel Arteta: Arsenal duo Jurrien Timber and Ben White could face Real Madrid

Mikel Arteta has eased Arsenal’s defensive crisis by revealing Jurrien Timber and Ben White could be available to play against Real Madrid next week.

Arsenal were rocked by the news that key centre-half Gabriel will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury which requires surgery.

The Brazil international was forced off in the 16th minute in Arsenal’s victory against Fulham on Tuesday, while Timber went down twice with a knee problem before he was replaced in the closing stages.

White was not fit enough to make the squad for the visit of Fulham, while Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both sidelined.

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Champions League clash against Real Madrid after Gabriel was ruled out for the rest of the season (John Walton/PA)

“Losing Gabi was a tough one to digest,” said Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

“It is a big miss, undoubtedly, and Riccardo is not fit either. In the last week or so we have lost four players, and that’s obviously a big task, but let’s see how Ben and Jurrien are tomorrow. There is a chance (they could be available).

“We need to find solutions to keep competing as we have done. This is a beautiful part of the season and we have to react. That means other players are going to have opportunities to play.”

Arsenal’s hopes of silverware rest on the Champions League after Liverpool extended their lead to 12 points in the race for the Premier League title with just eight matches to play.

Arsenal will entertain Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night before they head to the Spanish capital for the return leg the following week.

Despite losing Gabriel, Arteta received a welcome boost when Bukayo Saka ended a 101-day injury absence as a second-half substitute against Fulham.

Saka was introduced in the 66th minute, scoring just seven minutes later, and Arteta said he is prepared to risk his star winger from the start against Everton to allow him further minutes before the visit of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Arteta continued: “That’s a possibility. We will decide tomorrow what the best option is because it’s not only him (Saka) involved, but lots of pieces to move and some players who are not going to be able to finish the game.

“He needs exposure and he’s going to have exposure. He played against Fulham and he felt really well, he scored a goal, and he wants more. It is clear in the last two days that he wants more, is demanding more, and that’s a good sign.

“But the biggest game for us is Everton. And the best way to prepare for Real Madrid is to do what we have to do to beat Everton. Football is an emotional game, and you cannot be thinking ahead. You cannot allow yourself to think that way.”