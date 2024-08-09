Silver for Team GB women’s 4x100m relay team

The British quartet of Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansiquot, Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita secured women’s 4×100 metres silver at the Stade de France.

Team GB won bronze in the same event for the last two Olympics and were one of the favourites on Friday night.

They looked like they might be on course to secure gold before a messy handover between Hunt and anchor Neita cost them time.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, Amy Hunt, Imani Lansiquot and Dina Asher-Smith celebrate winning silver in the women’s 4 x 100m relay final (Martin Rickett/PA).

The United States’ Sha’Carri Richardson took full advantage to pip the Brits to the line by seven one hundredths of a second in 41.78.

Silver is Great Britain’s best result in the Olympic women’s 4x100m relay in 68 years.

Asher-Smith said: “We are all so proud and so happy. We have worked so hard for this, so to be able to be in a position not just to challenge for a medal, but also for gold, it’s phenomenal.

“I tried to get to Imani first and I wanted to set up the ladies for a phenomenal run. I did not want anybody else in sight.

“I love how the championships are giving medals and the full squad to have their moment. This is a team effort.

“We have worked so hard as a women’ss team relay squad since 2012, we have pushed so hard for the last ten years. To stand on the podium with everyone is a very beautiful moment.”

The British men followed the women’s silver immediately with 4×100 metres bronze.

Zharnel Hughes, who had pulled out of the men’s individual 200 metres due to hamstring tightness, returned to anchor a line-up also featuring Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

It was a season’s best for the British men’s quartet in 37.61, who finished behind Canada, champions in 37.50, and South Africa, who claimed silver.

The United States’ team were disqualified for passing the baton outside the takeover zone in a disastrous first exchange between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek.

Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake celebrate winning bronze in the men’s 4 x 100m relay final (Martin Rickett/PA).

Amber Anning lowered the British record to 49.29 in a women’s 400 metres final that saw every challenger cross the finish in under 50 seconds.

The 23-year-old had already collected bronze with the mixed 4×400 metres relay team in Paris, but her individual time landed her fifth in the final.

Dominican Marileidy Paulino stormed to gold in an Olympic record 48.17 seconds, Salwa Eid Naser claimed silver for Bahrain, and Natalia Kaczmarek rounded out the podium.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly missed out, finishing fourth in 49.28.