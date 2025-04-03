Max Verstappen hints he disagrees with Red Bull’s decision to ditch Liam Lawson

Max Verstappen has hinted that he disagreed with Red Bull’s decision to axe Liam Lawson after just two races.

New Zealander Lawson was ditched after a disappointing second outing in China, having crashed out on his debut for the team in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Tsunoda, who was overlooked in favour of Lawson when Sergio Perez was replaced in December, swaps places to move up to the senior team from Racing Bulls ahead of his home race in Japan this weekend.

Shortly after Red Bull’s announcement, Verstappen liked a post from former F1 driver Guido van der Garde which described the decision to replace Lawson as a “panic move”.

Asked for his view on the decision in Japan, the Dutchman said: “Well I liked the comment, so that speaks for itself. It (the like) was not a mistake.

“My reaction was shared with the team, how I think about everything. Sometimes it is not necessary to share everything in public.

“I think our main issue is that our car is not where we want it to be. Everyone knows that and that is what I am focused on.

“As soon as the car is more competitive and more driveable in general, the second car will come to you anyway a bit more.”

Tsunoda has been with the second Red Bull team since 2021 (David Davies/PA)

While admitting he has had no assurances from team principal Christian Horner over how long he will be given to prove himself alongside four-time world champion Verstappen, Tsunoda is relaxed as he steps into a new car.

“I didn’t get any specific races or time that I have to prove myself,” Tsunoda said.

“He (Horner) is being very supportive to me and he just mentioned the expectation from himself for what he wants me to achieve.

“Pressure will always come once you hit the track. For now, really relaxing somehow – it feels similar to when I was at Racing Bulls, when I enter hospitality I was only thinking about breakfast.

“He (Horner) wants me to be as close to Max as possible and support him in the race. Their main priority is Max, which I understand because he is a four-time world champion.”

Lewis Hamilton said the decision to drop Lawson was “harsh” (David Davies/PA)

Red Bull’s move to replace Lawson after just two races, having chosen him in December, has raised questions over the decision-making process – with motorsport advisor Helmut Marko admitting mistakes had been made.

Horner told Sky Sports in Japan that the team had “asked too much too soon” of Lawson.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton said: “I am not surprised to see them (Red Bull) do it.

“There is no way you can get fully on top of a car which is known to be not the easiest car to drive… just to give him two races was pretty harsh.”

Lawson, 23, left China – where he qualified last for both the sprint and the race – believing he would be driving the Red Bull in Japan and was surprised by the call.

Helmut Marko (left) with team principal Christian Horner (David Davies/PA)

“I had no idea in China. It was decided afterwards. For all of us it was more unexpected,” Lawson said.

“I left China starting preparations for Japan, then I had a call saying what was going to happen.

“I was more surprised, it is very early in the season, I was hoping to go to a track that I had raced at before and have a clean weekend.

“The decision was made and it was tough to hear.”