Esteban Ocon to join Ollie Bearman at Haas next season

Esteban Ocon has been confirmed as Ollie Bearman’s team-mate at Haas for the British teenager’s rookie Formula One season.

Ocon, 27, makes the move from Alpine as a replacement for Kevin Magnussen, whose departure was confirmed earlier this month.

French driver Ocon – a one-time winner who has also driven for Force India and Renault – has signed a multi-year deal with Haas.

“I’ll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me.

“Haas has exciting plans and clear targets for the future, and I’m very much looking forward to working with everyone in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello, and being part of this great project.”

Ollie Bearman will be Ocon’s team-mate next season (David Davies/PA)

Ocon announced he was splitting with Alpine in June, a week after he collided with his team-mate Pierre Gasly in Monaco.

He claimed both his and Alpine’s sole win so far at the rain-hit Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021.

Ocon, who made his F1 debut in 2016, will team up with Bearman, 19, after the latter’s promotion to a full-time seat with Haas was rubber-stamped at the British Grand Prix earlier this month.