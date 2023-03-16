Levi Colwill up for the cup after Brighton deliver derby success against Palace

Brighton’s Levi Colwill

Brighton defender Levi Colwill wants to build on their derby success against Crystal Palace by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

Solly March’s first-half goal settled the grudge match on the south coast to keep the Seagulls in the hunt for Europe next season.

But they will put the race for the top four on the backburner this weekend when they take on Sky Bet League Two club Grimsby in the last eight of the cup.

Colwill returned to the Brighton back four after two months out injured and helped them to a fifth win out of six at the Amex Stadium.

“I loved the atmosphere, the fans were amazing and the stadium was booming at the end,” he told the club website. “Out there it felt like they were a 12th man.

“It was a tough last few minutes with all the stoppage time but the rewards are so great at the end of it.

“Everyone works hard as a defensive unit to get a clean sheet so it was massive for us, and a really big three points.

“We work hard so when we get the result it means so much to us, it’s an achievement. It’s the best feeling in the world.

“We have to keep pushing and make sure we get three points in as many games as we can. We can do anything if we stick together and look ahead no more than the next game, which for us is Grimsby on Sunday, another big one for us.”

Shot-shy Palace remain in 12th place despite an 11-game winless run which leaves them only three points above the relegation zone.

“We showed the character and personality and played some really good football at times,” said manager Patrick Vieira.