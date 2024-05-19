Beth Shriever suffers fractured collarbone two months out from Olympics

Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever’s preparations for Paris 2024 have taken a blow after she suffered a fractured collarbone.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury at the recent 2024 UCI BMX Racing World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina just two months out from the Olympics where she will be looking to become a two-time champion.

Shriever, who became the first ever British BMX racer ever to claim an Olympic medal with gold at Tokyo 2020, suffered the injury in the final major event before Paris 2024.

Shriever took to Instagram to update fans about her injury.

She said: “Not how I wanted my world champs to end, but it’s BMX… leaving this 4 week trip with a fractured collarbone, time to get our heads down and get to work, still got one more opportunity and it’s a big one. Grateful for the team behind me”