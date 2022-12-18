Argentina win World Cup on penalties after incredible Qatar final against France

Argentina players celebrate winning the World Cup final

Lionel Messi is celebrating a dream, career-defining World Cup triumph as Argentina won the most dramatic final in history on penalties after Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick had kept holders France alive.

After 63 matches and a thrilling month of action, Sunday’s breathless finale was the wildest conclusion anyone could have imagined to the first finals held in the Middle East and Arab world.

Lionel Messi has finally won the biggest prize in world football (Adam Davy/PA)

Messi came to Qatar looking to crown a glittering career by leading Argentina to a third World Cup triumph and managed just that after a staggering 3-3 draw ending in a 4-2 shootout victory against France.