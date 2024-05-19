Danni Wyatt leads England to thumping win and T20 series sweep

Danni Wyatt benefited from Pakistan’s profligacy to help England claim a 3-0 clean sweep in their T20 series courtesy of a 34-run victory at a sun-soaked Headingley.

Wyatt belted 12 fours and one six in a sparkling 87 off 48 balls having been dropped three times, the first on 12 when Pakistan wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali put down a chance diving to her right.

The England opener put the afterburners on by thumping Pakistan captain Nida Dar for 20 in a single over, bringing up a 34-ball fifty and kick-starting the hosts’ charge as they added 106 in the last 60 balls to post 176 all out – the highest score of the series.

Wyatt was shelled again on 79 and 81 following more slipshod Pakistan fielding before she eventually holed out, the first of three wickets to fall within six balls.

Danielle Gibson was also reprieved after being dismissed off a Waheeda Akhtar no-ball while Amy Jones contributed a cameo 26 off 15 balls before England lost their final four wickets in the last 10 balls.

Pakistan reached 60 without loss in the ninth over but Sidra Ameen failing to review an lbw verdict on 26 off Sophie Ecclestone – with technology detecting the ball had brushed her glove before hitting her front pad – started the slide to 73 for four.

Charlie Dean, Gibson and Lauren Filer got into the wickets column and while Dar (29 not out) and Aliya Riaz (35no) put on an unbroken 69, Pakistan never threatened to reel in their highest T20 chase.

They finished on 142 for four as England claimed a ninth win in 11 matches in this format as they build towards the T20 World Cup later this year. The three-match ODI series starts on Thursday in Derby.