Pascal Gross commits to Brighton for two more years

Pascal Gross

Pascal Gross has extended his Brighton stay until June 2024.

The 30-year-old German midfielder joined from Ingolstadt in 2017 and has made 170 appearances for the Seagulls, scoring 17 goals.

Brighton boss Graham Potter told the club website: “I am delighted for Pascal and the club that he’s now signed.

“He has been a key player throughout the club’s time in the Premier League and for me during my time as head coach.

“He is an excellent professional on and off the pitch.