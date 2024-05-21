Sunny Edwards says thieves stole ‘prized’ world championship ring

Sunny Edwards says thieves broke into his home and stole a “prized” ring awarded to him when he became IBF flyweight world champion.

Police were called at 2.13am on Monday to reports of a burglary at his house in Sheffield.

Three men allegedly broke into the property and stole several valuable items, including a ring Edwards was awarded after he won the flyweight world title in 2021.

Edwards, 28, said: “Sadly, thieves broke into my home and stole several personal possessions belonging to me last night, including my prized IBF ring which was awarded to me after I won my first world championship.

“The ring itself has no monetary value but it carries an untold amount of sentimental worth to me and my family as it represents all my years of hard graft and dedication inside and out of the boxing ring.

“It’s bad enough to have people steal from your own home but I will be content if the ring is safely returned to me.”

South Yorkshire Police said officers have been in contact with Edwards and are conducting inquiries.

The Londoner claimed the IBF flyweight world title with a unanimous points victory over South African Moruti Mthalane in April 2021.

In December, Edwards lost the belt after losing for the first time in his professional career to 24-year-old American Jesse Rodriguez.