Maguire marks a year as Antonio grabs award – Wednesday’s sporting social
England’s cricketers showed off their football skills.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 5.
Football
Manchester City revealed a potential new formation following their latest attacking signing.
England defender Harry Maguire marked the one-year anniversary of joining Manchester United.
…as did Manchester United.
Fulham players past and present celebrated the club’s promotion to the Premier League.
Tottenham wished a happy 72nd birthday to former Liverpool, Spurs and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence.
Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge was being put through his paces in the gym.
Michail Antonio was delighted with his award.
Cricket
Team work makes the dream work!
Matthew Hoggard gave a sneak peek into a socially distanced recording of the BBC’s ‘A Question of Sport’.
Former Ireland coach Phil Simmons congratulated his former charges on their thrilling win over England.
Ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting showed off the ‘242’ numbers – his then top score in 2003 – from the Adelaide Oval scoreboard, which now take pride of place at his home.
What a grab!
Somerset tail-ender Jack Brooks was not getting carried away after his brutal 72 against Glamorgan.
Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has plenty of strings to his bow.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is ready for war.
An insight into life inside the Fight Camp bubble.
Golf
Lee Westwood shared some tips.
Mixed martial arts
Former UFC fighter Mike Bisping fancies himself as the next Sir David Attenborough.
