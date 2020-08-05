Maguire marks a year as Antonio grabs award – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 5.

Football

Manchester City revealed a potential new formation following their latest attacking signing.

England defender Harry Maguire marked the one-year anniversary of joining Manchester United.

…as did Manchester United.

?️ One year ago, @HarryMaguire93 became a Red… His #MUFC numbers speak for themselves ? pic.twitter.com/iliRcd8JPM — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2020

Fulham players past and present celebrated the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Congratulations to everyone at @FulhamFC none more so than Scott Parker…deserves huge credit in his first season taking charge. ? #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/KR6AduSCug — Steve Sidwell (@sjsidwell) August 5, 2020

Tottenham wished a happy 72nd birthday to former Liverpool, Spurs and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence.

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge was being put through his paces in the gym.

Michail Antonio was delighted with his award.

I hit the best form of my career so far at the end of the season, winning the Player Of The Month award caps it off perfectly! Can’t wait to get back out there ?? pic.twitter.com/GL1PWiM207 — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) August 5, 2020

Cricket

Team work makes the dream work!

Matthew Hoggard gave a sneak peek into a socially distanced recording of the BBC’s ‘A Question of Sport’.

Former Ireland coach Phil Simmons congratulated his former charges on their thrilling win over England.

Ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting showed off the ‘242’ numbers – his then top score in 2003 – from the Adelaide Oval scoreboard, which now take pride of place at his home.

These are the actual numbers from the Adelaide Oval scoreboard gifted to me the year after I made my then top score of 242. Very fortunate to have a piece of the iconic scoreboard taking pride of place at home. pic.twitter.com/2XO4ECFwGD — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 5, 2020

What a grab!

What. A. Grab❗️⁣⁣⁣⁣How good is this diving take from Harry Swindells? ?⁣⁣#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/NOKbrB7O89 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 5, 2020

Somerset tail-ender Jack Brooks was not getting carried away after his brutal 72 against Glamorgan.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has plenty of strings to his bow.

? Late into day four, Tim Bresnan bowled an over of spin! Anything he can't do? ?‍♂️ ?#YouBears #WARvNOR pic.twitter.com/jNpwPfJeGM — Warwickshire CCC ? (@WarwickshireCCC) August 5, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is ready for war.

An insight into life inside the Fight Camp bubble.

Dave’s not happy with this clip said it was his only bad touch ? https://t.co/45PjTvyeCU — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 5, 2020

Golf

Lee Westwood shared some tips.

Tip 2 of #WestysWisdom⠀ ——————————— Irons – Know your game. I write my distances on my irons. Make sure you take time to learn your numbers and distances. How do you make sure you know your game? @druhbelts #sponsored @closehousegolf pic.twitter.com/1hNsFA3JhX — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) August 5, 2020

Mixed martial arts

Former UFC fighter Mike Bisping fancies himself as the next Sir David Attenborough.