Napoli forward Dries Mertens signs new two-year contract
The Belgium forward is Napoli’s all-time top goalscorer.
Dries Mertens has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal at Napoli.
The Belgium forward, Napoli’s all-time top goalscorer with 122 since joining the club in 2013, was recently linked with a move to Chelsea.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Twitter: “Pleased to be together for a long time to come – long live Dries!”
