Exiting coach rues lack of support for Drayton sport

Armstrong made the decision following last Saturday’s 54-10 reverse at the hands of Harborne.

The 69-year-old, who was in his fifth season with the club, has become disillusioned by the lack of support for sport in the Drayton area and also ‘fighting a losing battle’ with ongoing availability issues.

“I tried to resign last year, but the club persuaded me to stay on,” said Armstrong, who has also coached at Shrewsbury and Telford. “I said things need to change, but they are still the same. We have lost players and we have been unable to recruit.

“We haven’t got the players we had two years ago. It’s not that the players aren’t trying, they are putting their bodies on the line every week, but we just don’t have the squad depth.

“I haven’t put the same team out two weeks running in the five seasons I have been here.

“We are getting eight to 10 players at training. I’m not coaching, I’m babysitting. If we had 30 players who were poor, but turned up each week I would carry on.

“It’s not the quality, it’s the quantity. If I had my best 16-18 players available each week, we would give anyone in our league a game.

“But we haven’t got a consistent squad. There is a core of about five players who play every week, and then it’s whoever we can get.

“We are still looking for players on Friday nights and Saturday mornings.

“I am 70 next year and I don’t need the hassle. I’m fighting a losing battle and there is no incentive to carry on.”

And Armstrong admits he is worried for the club’s future.

“I will still go and support the club, but I will be a spectator now,” he added. “I’m not sure about what the future holds for Market Drayton. I’m worried about them.

“And there is just no support around Market Drayton for any of the sports. It’s not just rugby, it’s all sport. It’s a neglected area as far as sport is concerned.”

Drayton are due to play Bridgnorth Bulls away in Counties Two Midlands West (West) on Saturday.

The Bulls warmed up for that match by conceding just their second defeat of the season – going down 40-13 at Trentham, who leapfrogged them into third place.

Oswestry remain with just one win to their name this season after losing 55-10 at Luctonians thirds. Luctonians also moved above Bridgnorth Bulls into

second.

But the chasing pack are already cut adrift of Stourbridge Lions, who have six bonus-point wins from six matches so far this season.

That sixth win came in a high-scoring encounter against Clee Hill, who went down 75-29 despite two tries from Charles Evans and one each from Sam Link and Matthew Bowen. Hayden Edwards added nine points with his boot.

And in Counties Three Midlands West (South) Cleobury Mortimer conceded their game against Bournville seconds.