Clee Hill closing in on glory

Last weekend’s resounding 65-0 success at home to Pershore means Hill need just one win from their final three games to be crowned champions. The victory also extended Hill’s perfect record to 11 wins from 11 outings.

Leigh Bowen and Millie Whitehouse shared top billing against Pershore as they both ran in four tries.

Sammy Harper touched down twice and Harriet Beaumont once, while Emily Edwards added two conversions and Gemma Smith three.

Hill are next in action when they travel to face Cheltenham North on Sunday, April 7.