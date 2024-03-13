Jones’s Ludlow hit back to win in fine style

The Linney men found themselves 12-0 down at home to Stratford-upon-Avon last weekend before rallying impressively to record a 24-19 victory on the back of some free-flowing rugby.

“It was a very good win,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “We were 12-0 down due to our mistakes, but got it back to 12-10 by half-time. Then we started to play in the second half.

“We have nothing to lose and we are going to chuck the ball around. That suits us and that style of rugby paid off on Saturday. The players really enjoyed themselves.”

Ben Black, Jim Alderson, Matt Ashley and Kieran Pinches scored Ludlow’s tries with Pinches adding two conversions.

Next up for Ludlow is a trip to title hopefuls Stow-on-the-Wold, who sit second in the table, on Saturday.

“We have nothing to play for apart from trying to finish as high as we can,” said Jones.

“But we have some of the top sides to play, starting with Stow on Saturday, and we are looking to spoil a few parties.

“They beat us at home earlier in the season, but I thought we were the better side. So we will go there and give it a go and try to spoil their party.”