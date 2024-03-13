Adams wants Newport to show some pride

A 66-12 setback at home to Loughborough Students last Saturday pushed Newport another step closer to the National League Two West trapdoor.

Adams is refusing to admit defeat in the battle to stay up but does admit confidence levels are low after a run of five straight defeats.

Newport are 21 points adrift of Bournville in their division and still 11 behind Wimbledon in the race to be the 13th best-placed team, which would ensure survival, across the National Two divisions.

“Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say well played, and that was the case on Saturday,” said Adams. They are the leading point scorers in the division for a reason, and we saw why on Saturday.

“It was a good game for the first 15 to 20 minutes and we had opportunities, but when we got in their red zone we didn’t capitalise and that has been the story of our season.

“As the game went on we looked like a team that hasn’t got any belief.

“But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. Time is running out for us but we have to show a bit of pride in our performances.

“I said in the huddle after Saturday’s game that there is nowhere to hide. We have to turn up and we have to keep battling.

“I won’t be admitting defeat in the battle to stay up until if and when it happens.

“If we aren’t good enough, then we aren’t good enough but I don’t want to see anyone throwing in the towel.”

Newport face another big test on Saturday when they travel to face Exeter University, who are sitting fourth in the table.

Newport’s seconds are on the verge of clinching rugby’s Counties Two Midlands West (West) title. They took a huge step towards sealing the deal by emerging victorious from their top-of-the-table showdown with Willenhall.

Another power-packed display saw Newport to a 66-14 success and moved them 18 points clear of their rivals. Newport have three games remaining, starting at home to Rugeley on Saturday, while Willenhall have four games to play.

Tom Griffiths led the charge on Saturday with three tries in the opening half. Sam Sergeant and Billy Dinning also touched down, with Ed Udale landing all five conversions.

The hosts piled on the points after the break with William Galbrath, Dinning, Jonathan Hanson, Matthew Edwards and Jack Ingarm scoring. Udale added three more conversions.

Elsewhere in the division, Oswestry won 52-31 at Market Drayton in a high-scoring affair.

Oswestry’s try scorers were Luke Hassall, Jacob Jones (three), Cammie Breen, Nick Clay, John Evans and Jed Corbett, with Ulaisi Bogi (three), Taniela Tabaleka and Michael Baikeitoga replying for Drayton.