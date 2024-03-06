Robinson leads Telford Hornets’ charge with a hat-trick

While a number of games were called off due to waterlogged pitches, Hornets’ ground staff worked tirelessly on the morning of the Counties One Midlands West (North) clash to ensure the action went ahead.

And with over 60 sponsors in attendance the home side then put on impressive show to secure a 29-17 success with Robinson bagging a hat-trick of tries and two conversions.

Hornets struck first a successful lineout was turned into a rolling maul, which ended with skipper Steven Monk touching down.

Kidderminster rallied and levelled the scores with a try in the right corner before another unconverted try put them 10-5 up.

The hosts hit back and after some big carries by their forwards, the ball was passed out to the right and Charlie Wood ran over the whitewash. Robinson added the conversion.

Just before half-time, and with the Hornets forwards dominating most of the set-piece, from a lineout in the hosts’ 22, saw the ball moved out to Wood down the right-hand side. As he went into contact in the Kidderminster 22, the forwards connected well and ran the ball out wide to the left, where Robinson sidestepped the opposition to scored a fine try. The successful conversion saw Hornets lead 19-10 at the break.

There was a lively start to the second half with both sides having numerous opportunities, but it was the home side who struck next. After two scrums the fresh legs of Jack Llewellyn and George Witaker helped push the Kidderminster scrum back 10 metres, Denham Samuels picked up and got the ball out along the backs to Robinson, who ran in another try.

Hornets then lost Will Mottershaw to concussion while Samuels received a yellow card.

Kidderminster then cut the deficit to 24-17 with a converted try.

But there was to be no comeback as the home side sealed victory late on. Quick ball from a line out created the chance for Robinson to cap a fine game by completing his hat-trick.

Elsewhere in the division, Shrewsbury went down 38-10 at Spartans (Midlands), but remain fourth in the table.