Bridgnorth dig in for crucial win

Coach Bryan Smallman had predicted a tough game against the division’s basement boys and that proved to be the case.

But the All Blacks stuck to their task with two tries from George Newman and two conversions from Benji Ritson seeing them to a 14-5 victory.

“We knew what type of game to expect and that it would be a tough one,” said Smallman.

“And that’s how it was. They scored early on after a little bit of inaccurate kicking from us and a couple of penalties gave them possession. But after that we managed to score a couple of nice tries.

“The conditions were dreadful. The pitch was soaking and we had some snow at one stage, but both teams were keen to play the game.

“Neither side could play as expansively as they would like but it was quite entertaining at times.

“We picked up a yellow card late on and had to defend to ensure they didn’t get back into the game. But we stuck to the process and defended really well, which was very pleasing.”

Bridgnorth made a slow start to the game, a knock-on followed by two successive penalties allowed Old Hales to kick for a five-metre lineout, from which the home side’s forwards drove the ball over the line for the game’s opening try. This stung Bridgnorth into action and after Old Hales knocked on at the restart, the away side put together an impressive series of drives before Newman forced his way over the line for a try converted by Ritson.

The remainder of the first half saw attritional rugby being played by both sides with no addition to the score.

The only score of the second half went the way of the visitors.

After earning a penalty and kicking for an attacking lineout, what seemed a rehearsed move saw Luis Evitt cleverly tip the ball down to Newman, who showed his renowned power and pace to run through the opposition fly-half and score. Ritson added the extras.

Newman was sin-binned late on but Bridgnorth stood firm to see out the victory.