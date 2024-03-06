Bob Adams is ready to tackle next challenge at Newport

The Old Showground outfit have endured a testing second season in National League Two West and find themselves bottom of the standings six games remaining.

Their best chance of survival looks to be overhauling Wimbledon, who are 11 points clear, in the race to finish as the best 13th-placed side across the National Two divisions.

But while he hasn’t thrown the towel in on this season, Adams has already started looking towards the future.

“We we still be battling away for the rest of this season, but I have had one eye on next season for a few weeks,” said Adams. “I want to carry on but there is a lot of reflection to be done and I am going to look at myself first, which is something I always do.

“I do take things personally but that’s the sort of person and character I am.

“This season has been tough but 10 years ago Newport probably wouldn’t have any ambition of playing National League rugby. But that has happened and success can be measured in different ways.

“We have to look at where we are as a club and whether we are set up for National League rugby. We will see which players are going and which ones are staying.

“As a coach you always want to win things and be competitive but we need to look at the next three years.

“Someone said to be recently that we are ‘level four-and-a-half’ and that’s probably right.

“We have to look at the big picture and not just the first team.

“Our second team are close to winning their league and are Colts are doing really well, so there are a lot of good things going on at the club.

“We have to be realistic and it looks like level five will be where we are back at next season.”

Ludlow head coach Mikey Jones wants to see his side end the season with a ‘no fear’ approach.

The Linney men had endured a testing campaign with availability and injury issues ending their hopes of a push for glory.

Last weekend’s 35-3 defeat away to Regional Two Midlands West leaders Silhillians left Ludlow sitting in eighth place and Jones is looking for some positives between now and the end of the season – starting with Saturday’s home clash against Stratford.

“We played Stratford early in the season and they gave us a bit of a spanking to be honest,” said Jones. “So we will be looking to avenge that result.

“It’s been bitty since the turn of the year due to the weather and this season has been difficult in terms of availability. I have never known it so bad. There aren’t any other sides in the league who are waiting on Saturday mornings to see if their players can make it because they are calving cows or lambing!

“We have got games to come against the leading sides but we aren’t scared of anyone.

“The teams in this division know that on our day we can beat anyone. I have told the lads to go out and enjoy their rugby.

“I want to see us play with no fear for the remainder of the season.”

Jones had no complaints with the outcome of last Saturday’s clash.

“Silhillians are a good side and well organised,” he said. “They looked a similar side to what we were last season. They stuck to what they do well and the best team won on the day.

“But we could have scored a few more points. We had some good opportunities but didn’t take them, which was disappointing.”

Several games fell victim to the wet weather in Counties Two Midlands West (West), while leaders Newport seconds were awarded a walkover at Market Drayton.

Elsewhere, Cleobury Mortimer won 40-19 at Aldridge in Counties Three Midlands West (North) thanks to tries from William Murray (two), Oliver Davies (two) and Alex Homer.

And Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley lost 26-17 at home to Droitwich seconds in Counties Four Midlands West (South).