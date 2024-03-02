Newport's young stars hope to finish on high

Newport Colts under 18s have already won the North Midlands Colts Division One title with three matches to play, having won every game with maximum points so far.

They are also in the latter stages of the national and regional cups, and coach Steve Dolphin is hoping his talented squad will remain affiliated with the club as they enter adulthood.

“My goal has always been to see these boys play for Newport Rugby Club, whether that be the first team, the second team or the third team,” he explained. “That’s all I want to see over the next however many years, that there’s a real pathway from Newport Juniors to Newport Colts to the Newport first team.

“Fortunately for us at the moment there are a lot of our current colts who will be good enough to make that transition to the very top.”

Newport’s first team currently competes in National Two West, the fourth highest tier of rugby union in the country.

And while currently at risk of relegation, Dolphin believes certain members of the Colts squad will be ready for the step up to the level next season.

“I think it’s fantastic that some of our lads could be playing national rugby, and as coaches that’s why we’ve stuck together,” he said. “The goal was always to make them enjoy rugby and make it a lifelong passion, but also to make Newport Rugby Club their home.”

Dolphin continued: “Some of the lads will go off to university, but what I’m hoping is whenever they come back there will be a game at Newport for them.”

“Seeing some of the lads play national rugby would be incredible.

“Many of them have been recognised to train with the first team, but at the moment they’re concentrating on playing for the Colts.”

Success is not unfamiliar for the Colts, having boasted a strong side at their age group ever since they began playing over a decade ago.

Dolphin, who has a long-standing affiliation with Newport Rugby Club, has coached them since the beginning and revealed they cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the Midlands.

“Some of them have been there from the start when they were seven years of age, some have joined along the path, and it’s been great watching them develop over the years,” he said. “We’ve got seven originals at the moment who’ve been here from the very first stage.”

Dolphin continued: “As under 16s I took them around the country to play the champions of Chesire, the champions of Leicestershire, the champions of Northamptonshire and the champions of Warwickshire, and we remained unbeaten.

“They have been strong throughout really, and it’s nice that in our final year we’re having a good run in the national cup.

“My son is in the age group, so I’ve been coaching him since a young age, but before that I coached the first team for three years.

“I captained the club as a player for seven or eight years; I’ve got a long history with Newport Rugby and it’s nice to be passing those values on to this current crop of players.”