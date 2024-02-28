Late decision ends the Hornets’ hopes

The hosts saw a late try disallowed as they went down to a 27-22 loss at the hands of high-flying Newcastle.

After the sides had exchanged penalties, Hornets opened up a 12-point lead thanks to a brace of tries from Liam Evans, the first of which was converted by Dan Robinson.

Newcastle hit back before half-time to make it 15-10 with a converted try just before half-time.

The visitors started strongly in the second half with a quick converted try following a turnover at a five metre-scrum and swift passing in the backs.

A penalty and a third converted try on 61 minutes extended Newcastle’s lead to 27-15.

Hornets then staged a fightback as Robinson scythed through the defence to score and then added the extras.

The hosts continued to apply pressure with Callum Wellings going over the line, only for the referee to disallow the try and end Hornets’ victory hopes.