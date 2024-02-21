Clee Hill’s title dream fading as winning run ended

Hill suffered a first defeat in six outings when they went down 16-12 away to Luctonians thirds on Saturday.

Charlie Evans and Rhys Williams scored Hill’s tries, with the latter converted by Hayden Edwards.

The defeat left Hill sitting in third place, four points behind leaders Newport seconds and having played two games more.

Hill now have a weekend off before returning to action at home to Stourbridge Lions on March 2.

Newport seconds did not have a game, but return at home to Handsworth this weekend.

Elsewhere in the division, Bridgnorth Bulls lost 45-21 at Tenbury and Oswestry went down 19-0 at home to Willenhall, but Market Drayton Ravens served up some free-flowing rugby on the way to their biggest points haul of the season, thrashing Rugeley 85-31 in a superb away day success.

The Ravens scored 13 tries, with Tevita Gadekiniusilada touching down three times, Ulaisi Bogi, Will Charman, Taniela Tabalek and Inia Masi crossing twice each, while Ryan Horton and Valeiba Apisa also scored.

Meanwhile, in Counties Three Midlands West (North), Cleobury Mortimer secured back-to-back wins – the latest 39-5 over Cannock.

Daniel Shotton, Jack Samways, George Smuthwaite, Oscar Bache, Bailey Bache and Oliver Davies

Elsewhere in the division, Shrewsbury seconds were 30-15 victors over Stone, but Ludlow seconds conceded their match at Trentham.

And in Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley lost 24-6 at Keresley.

Clee Hill women marched on as they made it a perfect 10 wins from 10 games in Women’s NC Three South West (North).

Fairford were the latest side to be swept aside by Hill as the visitors enjoyed their lengthy trip home following a resounding 30-0 success.

Fern Baylis(two), Catherine Clulee, Millie Whitehouse, Harriet Beaumont and Emma Morris scored the tries to go seven points clear of Kidderminster Carolians.