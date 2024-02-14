Marvels and Stags team up to score a big victory

The teams last met in October when the Marvels & Stags managed a 43 -55 victory in the reverse friendly fixture.

Daventry were the quickest out of the blocks and took a very early try to open the scoring, only for the hosts to hit back with a blistering try from Dan Clements, which was converted by his older brother Brad.

The home side started to find some room on the artificial pitch, and Matt Walklate skipped past several Daventry tackles to add to the hosts tally with an eye-catching try.

The visitors dug deep and managed to turn the tide of an increasingly tight game with two tries in quick succession. Despite falling seven points behind the hosts did not let their heads drop and went into half-time 33-22 ahead thanks to tries from Maciej Drywa, Jack West and Duncan Howe.

Attacking a busy home clubhouse after the break, the Marvels and Stags stepped up a gear.

They opened the scoring thanks to Clements’ second try of the game, which just like in the first half was followed by another try for the evasive Walklate.

Simon McDonald took advantage of a tiring Daventry defensive unit and burst into space for a fantastic try, before Clements completed a hat-trick of tries late on.

The referee called an end to proceedings with the scores at 55-22, another strong home showing for the Marvels and Stags.