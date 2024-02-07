Ludlow targeting another win in perfect year so far

A 39-7 triumph over visiting Worcester made it three wins from three Regional Two Midlands West outings in 2024.

Ben Black led the victory charge with a hat-trick of tries, while Ben Chamberlain touched down twice and Luke Morrell and Tom Holloway once each. Jack Lines added two conversions.

And with three consecutive home games to come, starting with Stratford-upon-Avon on Saturday, head coach Mikey Jones is setting his sights on the top half of the table.

“It was a comfortable win,” said Jones. “We played some good rugby. We are trying to open up the game a little more and play with width.

“We are looking a little bit more like our old selves.

“There has been more consistency with players being available and that is being replicated in the results on Saturdays.

“We have a strong one to 22 but after that we struggle a bit. But we have got a lot of the boys back now, although there are still one or two missing with injuries.

“The aim is to just keep going and hopefully we might slip under the radar a bit.

“We want to keep climbing the league and we have a side that should be in a higher position.

“We have quite a tough run in with some of the top sides such as Stow and Silhillians to play, but those sides are beatable and we have shown that in the past.”

Meanwhile, coach Bryan Smallman is confident there will no hangover from last week’s defeat at Oxford Harlequins when Bridgnorth return home this weekend.

The All Blacks host Regional One Midlands strugglers Broadstreet looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Leaders Oxford Harlequins proved too strong as they avenged their only defeat of the season, away to the All Blacks in October, with a 50-5 success.

Oxford are powering their way to the title – sitting 14 points clear of second-placed Stourbridge – and have continued to strengthen their squad throughout the season.

And although it was a tough day out, Smallman was pleased with the character on display, especially after they had trailed 40-0 at the half-time.

“In the first half we had a strong wind against us and struggled to get out of our half,” said Smallman. “It was 40-0 at the break. We had a few good opportunities early on but failed to take them.

“Oxford were on fire and everything they tried came off. But they found it hard going in the second half against the wind.

“But the lads never gave up, none of their tries came because someone had given up.

“They kept trying and kept going right to the very end and showed great character.

“And after the game there was no finger pointing and the trip home on the coach was one of the best this season.

“I know from that reaction that they just want to get back out at home on Saturday and play some good rugby. They will want to find their rhythm again.

“If we make sure our application is good then we will get good outcomes and results.”

The defeat saw Bridgnorth slip down to fifth in the table, three points behind third-placed Banbury.