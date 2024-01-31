Market Drayton Ravens get back to winning ways on home turf

The Counties Two Midlands West (West) clash started positively for the home side in front of a large crowd. Eight minutes into the match, Jack Timmis made a break through the Handsworth defence and managed an offload to captain Joe Osborne, who sidestepped the covering defence to race away to score under the posts. Alex Gammon added the conversion.

Against the run of play, Handsworth came right back into the game with a converted try.

The hosts bounced back and from a scrum inside their own half and 15 metres in from the right-hand touch line, Dan Bolton picked up and feed Ryan Horton, who made a break that drew in in the defensive winger. The ball was moved on to Ulaisi Bogi, who sidestepped two defenders before releasing Taniela Tabaleka to race in under the posts. Gammon converted to make it 14-7.

The Ravens struck next when a succession of mauls ended with te ball being spread wide to Dewi Griffiths, who ran in under the posts. Gammon converted.

The visitors don’t give up and cut the deficit to 21-14 before half-time with another converted try.

Handsworth added another try early in the second half to make it 21-19.

The Ravens respond and from a scrum Tabaleka picked up from and created a gap for Ryan Horton to burst through. He was tackled a foot short of the line, but managed to turn the ball back to the supporting forwards and after three phases Osborne went over for his second try of the day. Gammon added the extras.

With the visitors starting to tire, Dave Adams rounded off a fine team move from Ravens, with Gammon adding the conversion to make it 35-17.

Straight from the kick off Tabaleka raced towards the 22 before passing to Archie Bailey, who raced in for another converted score.

Ulaisi Bogi struck next with a try to make it 47-17 before Michael Baikeitoga jinked his way through for Ravens’ last try, converted by Gammon.

Handsworth added a converted try late on to make it 54-24.

The Ravens are away at high-flying Willenhall on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the division, there were wins for table-topping Newport seconds and second-placed Clee Hill – the latter including a hat-trick of tries from Ben Thomas.

However, there were defeats for Bridgnorth Bulls and Oswestry.