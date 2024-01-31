Ludlow eyeing home comforts in bid to climb table

They saw off Hereford 17-10 at The Linney last weekend and will be looking to build on that success when they host Worcester on Saturday.

That clash will be followed by three more consecutive home games against Stratford, Cheltenham and Malvern.

And with availability issues starting to ease, head coach Mikey Jones is target a strong finish to what has been a testing season due to a lack of consistency in selection.

“We have played well in the last couple of games and it’s no coincidence that has come at a time when we have had the same players available,” said Jones.

“Availability has been a problem this season. It’s been frustrating and there have been times when I have questioned whether I am doing the right or wrong things. But speaking to some other coaches it appears to be an issue for other clubs.

“I think it’s a cultural thing, people seem to have a lot of other things to do these days.

“We have four homes games on the spin and we want to keep going and performing as we have in the last couple of games and pick up some more points.

“We have still got a lot of the top sides to play and I think one or two of them might come unstuck against us.

“People probably look at our league position and think ‘it’s only Ludlow, this should be an easier game’.

“But when we have got everyone available we look a different team.”

Ben Black and Matt Davies scored Ludlow’s tries last weekend with Jack Lines adding two conversions and a penalty.

n There were contrasting fortunes for Shrewsbury and Telford Hornets in Counties One Midlands West (North).

Shrews beat Burntwood 50-8 in a high-scoring game to rise above their visitors into fourth, but the Hornets lost 57-5 at title-chasing Old Saltleians.

n There were Counties Three Midlands West (North) defeats for Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow seconds and Shrewsbury seconds – the latter 124-0.

n In Counties Four Midlands West (South), Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley surprisingly won 26-22 at table-topping Malvern seconds.