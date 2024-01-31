Bridgnorth bag a stunning win in front of their fans

A bumper crowd saw the All Blacks emerge triumphant from a keenly-contested clash with Regional One Midlands high-flyers Stourbridge.

A dramatic late interception try from Jordan Burgess clinched a 26-21 success for the hosts following a spirited fightback from the visitors.

Bridgnorth had led 19-5 at one stage following two tries from Callum Bradbury and one from Burgess, plus two conversions from Elliot Murphy.

The visitors rallied in the second half and edged in front 21-19, but Burgess then claimed an interception to race away for his second try, which was converted by Murphy.

Some resolute defence from the hosts then ensured their was no way back for Stourbridge, much to the delight of All Blacks coach Bryan Smallman.

“It was similar to the game at their place,” said Smallman. “We built up a lead but then they started to eat away at us and managed to get their noses in front.

“But then we grabbed an interception try late on to win it. To have lost to them again after establishing a lead would have been very disappointing.

“But these type of sides keep coming back at you, they don’t lie down. They are at the top of the league for a reason.

It was a physical, high-tempo game. We stuck to task really well in the first half but we couldn’t get a foothold in the second half. To get the win was huge.

“As a club we have come up through the leagues and looked up to teams such as DK, Newport and Whitchurch but one by one we have got wins against them.

“Stourbridge had always been head and shoulders above those sides. They have always been the biggest club in the area so to get a win against them is huge. It’s massive stepping stone for the club.

“There was a massive crowd with loads of support for both teams, and it was a great day for us.”

Having got the better of the division’s second-placed team, Bridgnorth face an even tougher task on Saturday when they head to runaway leaders Oxford Harlequins. But they will travel in confident mood having inflicted the only defeat on Oxford so far this season when they triumphed 34-25 in October.