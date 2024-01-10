Shrews edge Hornets on derby day

The Hornets were keen to start the year on a high after a run of four straight Counties One Midlands West (North) defeats, but those hopes were dashed as they fell to a 15-8 defeat in their derby day clash away to fifth-placed county rivals Shrewsbury.

Hornets are back in action on Saturday when they host Camp Hill, while Shrewsbury are on the road at Newcastle (Staffs) knowing a bonus-point win would see them leapfrog their third-placed hosts

Picture: John Cutts