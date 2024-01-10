All Blacks facing difficult return to action after flood

The All Blacks were due to resume their league campaign at home to bottom-of-the-table Broadstreet last weekend but the recent heavy rain left their ground flooded.

Having not played since December 16, they now face a testing return away to a Burton side sitting fifth in the table, two places and five points below Bridgnorth.

But on the plus side, the All Blacks, who are targeting a top three finish, have at least been able to train.

“We have got a facility that we are able to train at, which is really useful,” said coach Bryan Smallman. “We could have done with that game Saturday before facing Burton, but our ground was under water. So that fixture has been rearranged to January 20. We are now going Burton this week, then Broadstreet and then into the clashes with the top two Stourbridge and Oxford Harlequins. It’s a really tough block of fixtures.”

n Bridgnorth Bulls did take to the field last weekend in Counties Two Midlands West (West)and secured a 48-5 win at Rugeley.

In Counties Three Midlands West (North), Cleobury Mortimer thrashed Shrewsbury II 74-0, with Jack Samways (two), George Lloyd, Alex Homer, Daniel Eddies-Davies (two), Jack Banford, Bailey Bache, Jack Wilkinson, George Smurthwaite (two) and Sam Curd all crossing.

Ludlow II won 36-12 at Eccleshall, while Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley beat Five Ways Old Edwardians 28-7 in Counties Four Midlands West (South).