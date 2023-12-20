Telford Hornets beaten for fourth time in a row

Their final game of 2023 was not one that the Hornets will want to remember as they spent the majority of the time chasing the game against a strong visiting side.

Edwardians scored two unconverted tries in the first half to take a comfortable 10-0 lead into the break. And the visitors made a quick start to the second period with their third try two minutes in.

Hornets responded with two quick tries as they looked to build some momentum against the promotion favourites.

Their first try was initiated by a break out of the 22 by scrum-half Ryan Edwards and supported by Dan Robinson and Connagh Stewart- Wilson, who combined for Robinson to go over in the left corner.

And it was followed six minutes later with Hornets attacking from halfway – a sweeping move by the backs created an overlap for captain Matt Bird to score in the right corner, reducing the deficit to 15-10 and raising the hopes of the crowd.

Despite the brief surge from the hosts, Edwardians reasserted their forward power and proceeded to score three more tries.

Hornets sit eighth, six points clear of the relegation zone.

n Shrewsbury were beaten 41-12 at Kidderminster, ending the year fifth in the table.