Market Drayton Ravens are targeting a home boost

The Ravens were hoping not to be embarrassed and although the final score tells a story the fact that the Ravens managed a losing try bonus point showed the spirit in the club. The homeside started the game strongly and were soon ahead. Forward pressure at the lineout and good handling gave them an early 7-0 lead. The Ravens come back into the game and look threatening. A scrum penalty for the Ravens but Alex Gammon pulls his kick wide. Soon after another penalty for one handed attempted intercept but again Gammon is wide of the mark. The homeside dominating territory and possession and soon go ahead with another converted try from a lineout. 14-0. Again the Ravens make inroads but can’t convert pressure into points and the Lions clear their lines.the Lions score again with forward pressure and simple quick hands try again converted. 21-0. The Ravens scrum under a lot of pressure but they hold out till half time.

The second half starts much like the first with the Ravens giving up possession far too easily and the Lions take advantage and run through a scattered defence to score their bonus point try. 26-0. Two more scores by the Lions and 36-0 is looking very ominous for the visitors. The Ravens win a penalty and Fiji Tan takes it quickly and shakes of tackles to crash over and George Minshall converts.36-7. Straight from the kickoff the lions drive forward and score again. 41-7. The Lions look to run the ball wide and Luke Walters intercepts and scores close to the posts again Minshall converts. 41-14. The Lions keep coming and score again. 48-14. The Ravens manage to hold on to the ball and some sharp passing sees Luke Walters in for his second in the corner. Minshall hits the upright with his attempted conversion. 48-19. The Lions come agai and score their penultimate try to put the 53-18 ahead. The Ravens see a very unlikely try bonus point in the offing and press hard in the last few minutes. That man Fiji Tan does it again taking a quick penalty and crashing through the defence to score the try bonus point. 48-26

The Lions finish off with another unconverted try to bring the game to a close. 58-26.

The Ravens were happy overall with another fighting response and a trybonus point. Well done to all those players who stepped up to make the game possible.

Next Saturday sees the Ravens entertain Oswestry 2:15 ko.