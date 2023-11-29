Shrewsbury eye improvement on travels after a stunner

The scintillating Shrews clocked up a century of points last Saturday as they put Longton to the sword.

Winger Alipate Nakumi led the victory charge, touching down four times as the hosts powered their way to a 105-17 success.

Liam Deery claimed a hat-trick, while Andy Charlesworth, Jamie Clare and Jonny Hampton both scored twice.

Rob Sankey, Jack Busby, Jack Bevan and Charles Martin also claimed tries. Jai Crippin added 20 points with his boot.

Head coach Dale Smallman missed the try-fest but having watched the video of the game he was delighted with his side’s display.

“A lot of credit must go to our forwards coach Ruth Middleton and team manager Andy Phillips,” said Smallman.

“They took the game on Saturday and it went very well.

“I have watched the video of the game and there was some really pleasing stuff in attack.

“We have been working a lot on game management and playing a certain way in certain areas of the pitch and you could see that.”

The victory was the third on the spin on home soil for Shrewsbury and lifted them up to third in the table as they prepare for Saturday’s clash away to an Old Saltleians side sitting one place above four points above them.

“We had a block of three home games on the spin and the target was to win those games,” said Smallman. “We have done that and collected the bonus point in each of them.

“Now we face another block of three before Christmas, two of which are away from home.

“The challenge now is to be more consistent away from home in those tougher games.

“And they don’t come much tougher than Old Saltleians away. That will be a real litmus test of where we are at.”

Saturday’s clash will mark the half-way point in the season and despite flying high in the standings, Smallman is refusing to set any specific targets.

“I think we won 11 and lost 11 last season, so it would be nice to win more games than we lose this season,” he added.

“It’s nice to be where we are but there is still a lot of rugby to be played.

“And I’m sure the second half of the season will be prove to be tougher than the first half.

“We play a lot of mid-table sides away from home and they will be tight games.”

Elsewhere in the league, Telford Hornets host Newcastle on Saturday.